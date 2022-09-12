Here’s how to maintain a pristine outdoor space

Because those first impressions count

Your outdoor space has probably been neglected. But don’t worry, you’re not alone. Whilst we’re all au fait with crafting the ideal and Instagrammable tablescape or have perfected the art of dressing your shelves, sometimes the garden is an afterthought. Even more so, how you keep it in tip-top shape. When it comes to your cleaning routine, your indoor vac might not be able to deliver. On the other hand, a Wet & Dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher makes dealing with tough outdoor mess, spills and leaks seem almost effortless.

And that means creating a perfect first impression. Keep things neat and pristine with clean edges along your patio and pathways.

Who doesn’t love a good patio? Well, only when they’re kept looking smart and well maintained. With this in mind, we’re here to share some of the key factors to think about in order to tidy up an outdoor space and bring back the WOW – leaving an incredible first impression.

It’s easy to get carried away with the styling and finishing touches that are often associated with making a patio look so appealing. But before you start thinking about this it’s vital you begin with a space that is as decluttered as it can be. Get the foundations looking right, and the rest will all fall into place nicely.

And the same goes for your cleaning priorities. Paying attention to the foundation surfaces of the space, from flower borders to adjoining backdrop walls, will all help achieve an overall pristine look.

A Kärcher Wet & Dry vacuum cleaner can assist you in creating a smart base to work from. Powerful suction – and on some models a blower function – mean you can banish unwanted leaves, debris and dirt from surfaces and tight corners effortlessly. Don’t forget to vacuum in between paving slabs and stones, and pick up loose soil and gravel from around flower borders and pathways.

When cleaning a water feature or paddling pool, it’s easy to switch between dry and wet pick-up too. Indeed the Kärcher WD tackles large volumes of water with ease, so all you have to do is empty into a drain.

Give new life to old outdoor furniture and textiles

Now that’s out of the way, turn your attention to cleaning any patio furniture or items you’re planning to use in the space, making them guest-ready. Dust, dirt, thick cobwebs and debris too tough for your indoor vac can be tackled easily by using the Kärcher WD and its handy attachments.

If your patio area is home to any BBQs, pizza ovens, or cooking areas then it’s a good idea to give the space around this equipment a clean too, getting them ready for entertaining and hosting in.

It’s all about the details

When it comes to your patio, to really amp up the style stakes, it’s all about adding chic and stylish touches. Look to tablecloth coverings – playing with texture is key – or comfy and plush cushions to create interest and keep your guests comfortable.

Lastly, you’ll want to ensure that you give some serious thought to lighting your space. Whether you plump for fixed lights or prefer the softer, cosier glow of movable candles, lanterns or tealights, crafting the perfect space is all about the lighting.

Either way, a touch of illumination adds that extra sparkle and wow factor as the sun goes down and you want to keep the party going.