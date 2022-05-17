Customers are comparing this £14.99 acne clearing toner to laser facials

In partnership with FaceTheory

If, like us, you’re always on the lookout for beauty products that go above and beyond then you’ll want to try the innovative new toner from FaceTheory. Formulated especially for oily, combination, congested and acne-prone skin types. Their Saliatica 2% BHA Toner T6 works to promote a clear and flawless complexion and it’s just £14.99!

Formulated with 2% Salicylic acid, lactic acid, centella asiatica and microbiome-balancing complex to target blemishes and blackheads. Deeply exfoliate pores to prevent future breakouts, brightening and smoothing skin.

Combining AHA with a gentler BHA to deliver real results while reducing the risk of irritation. So, if you’re fed up with breakouts and need a little assistance to control oily and blemish-prone skin and looking for a quick, foolproof fix try Saliatica 2% BHA Toner T6.

Salicylic acid (2%) is a beta hydroxy acid that works to unblock pores while soothing inflammation and redness. While Lactic acid (0.49%) is an alpha hydroxy acid that brightens and evens the skin tone and improves the appearance of hyperpigmentation. Together they gently resurface, clear and maintain skin.

As well as being both vegan and cruelty-free, this anti-ageing hero product is also free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils. Ticking all of our boxes and those of its cult fans too. With glowing reviews from customers sharing their experience with Saliatica 2% BHA Toner T6. Comparing the dramatic results to those generated by laser facials and sharing that “it’s stopped blemishes in their tracks.”

FaceTheory recommends placing a clean cotton (or reusable) pad over your bottle of Saliatica 2% BHA Toner T6 to lightly dampen the pad. Gently sweeping across the entire face and neck avoiding the eye area. Advising not to rise after use. As the toner contains an alpha/beta hydroxy acid your skin’s sensitivity to the sun will be increased so ensure you apply your daily suncream after use and limit direct sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.