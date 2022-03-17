This celeb-approved baby brand has just released a new pram

Say hello to the Stokke Xplory X Signature

When you become a parent, life’s littlest moments turn into adventures. From discovering a new coffee spot to taking the step-free route on the Underground, the simplest tasks can suddenly seem a whole lot more exhilarating when you have a pint-sized plus-one in tow.

But some things can make them infinitely less daunting – like mum mates, concealer and our favourite new stroller for on-the-go exploring with a side serving of chic.

Blending a timeless black aesthetic, luxe gold detailing and a medley of clever features, the Stokke Xplory X Signature is as innovative as it is stylish; just as you’d expect from the Scandi makers of the iconic celebrity-approved Tripp Trapp high chair.

It’s the first Stokke stroller to be released since the introduction of the brand’s global ‘Here We Grow’ philosophy. In short? It’s been specifically masterminded to help you and your baby seamlessly take on the world – bonding, learning and developing – one (espresso-powered) step at a time.

For starters, there’s the unparalleled seat height that lets you bring your baby close wherever you are. Forget playing musical bumps as you try to wolf down your brunch, those constant check-ins can be done from the comfort of your chair, ensuring peace-of-mind for you and an exceptional feeling of love and security for your little one.

The 360-degree swivel wheels make for effortless manoeuvring; whether it’s a morning spent soaking up city sights together or a playground trip with pals talking weaning recipes and Net-a-Porter sale finds.

And when you’re ready for a little ‘you’ time? The cosy Stokke Xplory X Signature Carry Cot for newborns has got your back. Mid-nap Space NK trip, anyone?

For an elevated premium feel, the Signature’s chassis has been given a matte gold upgrade to complement the subtle metallic logos. Underneath, there’s the option of a bespoke changing bag – in a covetable tote design – adorned with the same print as the hood.

The Stokke Xplory X Signature boasts impressive sustainability credentials, too. The fabrics are made from 100 per cent recycled materials and are transparently produced by We aRe SpinDye which reduces chemical usage by 90 per cent, water usage by 75 per cent and carbon footprint by 25 per cent.

Convinced? Its carefully-curated features will have you feeling polished, put-together and ready to to find your tribe.

Think motherhood – made easy.