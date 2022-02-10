I’m currently expecting my first child, and if you’re about to become a new mum like me, you’ll very likely be overwhelmed by how many baby brands are out there, and the sheer amount of products.
Where to even start? You probably have a checklist of the main things: a moses basket, a cot, a baby carrier, a car seat, high chair and other nursery furniture. But how to even go about picking?
So I thought I’d do all the research for you and contact baby brands themselves to find out what essentials I need for a newborn, and how to pick the safest and best performing items.
For this guide, I’ve focused on your more pressing, big ticket items – you can find all the smaller accessories in my gift guide for new mums, ideal for if you’re hosting a baby shower and creating a wish list.
But back to your big ticket items, the ones that require you parting with a little bit more cash, therefore more research so you know they are worth the investment.
These mainly involve the items you’ll find in your baby’s nursery and around your home: the cot for the first six months that your baby will be sleeping with you, then the crib, as well as high chairs, baby baths and more.
Then you’ll want the items that you’ll be using while out and about: the car seat (do not forget to go to the hospital without one, since you won’t be able to bring your baby home without it), the pram/pushchair as well as a baby carrier if you want a hands-free option.
Technology has come a long way in the past few decades, and whilst some items may be pricier, they will cover you from the newborn to the toddler stage, and sometimes even longer for some car seats (did you know your child needs one until they are 12 or 145cm in height, whichever comes first)?
So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best baby brands out there.
The car seat: Silver Cross Motion All Size 360, £375
A car seat is definitely an area you shouldn't scrimp on, since safety is key. Silver Cross rigorously tests all car safety products, and its award-winning Motion All Size 360 seat meets the latest R129/03 standard for car seat regulations.
It's on the pricier side, however it's well worth the investment, since it covers you from newborn to age 12 (or 145cm height) which is when your child doesn't need a car seat anymore. Motion All Size 360 features removable inserts crafted from soft natural bamboo fabrics, and an easily-adjustable headrest that grows with your baby, ensuring they’re always in the most comfortable position. It has a full 360 swivel, which offers both rearward and forward-facing modes, as well as side loading, giving parents easy access when putting little ones in. It also has 8 head rest positions and 3 recline positions, as well as ISOFIX and support leg for simple and safe installation.
The car seat: Bugaboo Turtle Air by Nuna, £190
Another well reviewed option is Bugaboo's Turtle Airby nana car seat, which is compatible with most Bugaboo prams, so a great one to add to your pram bundle. Ideal if you want to shop all in one place. It's an ultralight car seat solution for safely transporting your newborn from day one, designed in collaboration with premium car seat brand Nuna, to offer top comfort and safety for your baby on the road and seamless integration with your Bugaboo pushchair. It covers you from newborn to 15 months.
The pram: Bugaboo Fox 3 carrycot and pushchair seat, £1,045
Another great investment, this pram covers you from new born to four years, thanks to a carrycot and a pushchair seat. This new iteration of the bestselling Fox pram has a groundbreaking 4-wheel suspension for smooth, bump-free rides, making it perfect for all terrains, whether you live in the city or the countryside (it's been vigorously tested by the brand so you know it's safe). Bugaboo Fox 3 combines a premium look (you can pick from 14 colours) with more than 20 years of innovative stroller design, featuring advanced ergonomics. The new carrycot design with a breezy panels offers optimal airflow for even more comfort for your baby.
The crib: SNOO cot, £1,145
A hit on social media with celebrities, influencers and customers alike, it counts the likes of Jessica Biel, Scarlett Johnasson, Zoe Saldana, Jessica Chastain, Serena Williams, Kate Hudson, Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid amongst its long list of fans. This bassinet, made for the first six months of your baby's life, that automatically responds to your baby’s needs to help soothe them off to sleep, even when you’re asleep. The SNOO mimics the sounds and motions of the womb by using soft white noise and gentle motions to soothe babies. It reduces crying, boosts sleep, naturally sleep-trains babies and is the world’s first bed to prevent accidental rolling over by using a special organic sleep sack – making it the safest baby bed in the world (the #1 safe sleep recommendation by the American Academy of Pediatrics). Well worth the money.
The cot: Stokke Sleepi cot, £619
Another celebrity favourite, the Sleepi is both stylish and practical, since it evolves with your child. You can buy it with conversion kits, so it is suitable from newborn to the age of 10. It features maximum air circulation for comfortable sleep, lockable swivel wheels and a height adjustable mattress base. It also has removable side rails for easy access for your toddler when the time comes. It comes in lovely natural finishes too.
The travel cot: Micralite Sleep&Go travel cot, from £150
Micralite has relaunched its award-winning Sleep&Go travel cot, with the option to buy only what you need, making it a more sustainable option. Light, compact and mobile, with a comfy mattress, it’s a great option for downstairs naps at home, or to keep at the grandparents. With a padded top rail and handy zip-down side, it even doubles up as a playpen and can be used from birth until approximately three years. The pop-up design is easy for travel, and it's certified for an overnight sleep so you can rest easy.
Now sold separately, the zip-in newborn insert is effortlessly easy to attach and sits at bed level so you can reach in and out of Sleep&Go with ease.
The rocking chair: Mamas & Papas Hilston Nursing Chair, £519
Whilst not essential, a rocking chair is a lovely addition to a nursery, giving you a comfortable seating option for nursing, whether you're breastfeeding or bottle feeding. The classically elegant design of this chair compliments contemporary and traditional nursery styles, creating a room feature that is both stylish and incredibly comfortable.
The rocker: Charlie Crane Levo Baby Rocker in Walnut and Organic Off White Seat, £204.95 at Scandiborn
Scandiborn is your one-stop shop for everything cool and baby related. I love this chic baby rocker from Charlie Crane, which will not only complement your home, but provide a comfy place for your baby to discover its surroundings, up to approximately 7 months.
The high chair: Stokke Tripp Trapp, from £235
Stokke's Trip Trapphigh chair has been a best-seller for the brand for the past four decades, and for good reason. The intelligent, adjustable design allows freedom of movement with both a depth and height adjustable seat and footplates. This adjustability ensures that your child is in a comfortable seating position at any age, from newborn to toddler and beyond. It now comes in a gorgeous new oak brown shade, and is made primarily of European beech and oak woods, known for their durability and making them a great sustainable option.
Buy it on its own, or with the newborn insert, which will cover you from newborn to 9kgs.
The baby carrier: Artipoppe Zeitgeist, £310
Artipoppe designs are skillfully handcrafted with the greatest attention to detail – developing their own fabrics from natural yarns such as organic wool, linen and hemp.
The bespoke Zeitgeist Baby Carrier is designed to superior ergonomic standards ensuring healthy
body development of the baby. Its unique softly structured moldable body panel allows for easy
adjustability to four sizing positions meeting the baby’s growth from newborn through toddlerhood.
They're a big hit with celebs including Millie Mackintosh, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba and come in an array of beautiful prints and colours.
The pregnancy pillow: bbhugmepregnancy pillow, £145
Created by highly experienced health professions in 2013, the bbhugme pregnancy pillow is uniquely adjustable and has been designed to relieve pain, offering five-point support throughout pregnancy to the most critical areas: the pelvis, lower back, knees, ankles and abdomen. It's great to prop yourself up when breastfeeding too. It comes in an array of gorgeous colours and prints, and you can buy extra covers to change according to your mood.
The dock: Dockatot Deluxe+ Dock, £155
Available for ages 0-8 months or9-36 months, the DockATot Deluxe+ dock is an award-winning multifunctional docking station for babies 0-8 months old. The Deluxe+ dock is the ideal spot for babies for supervised lounging, playing, cuddling, diaper changes and tummy time. Created to mimic the womb and voted as a must-have baby product from parents around the world, it can be used around the house and is ideal for travel. Its features include air permeability and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Class 1 certification (testing for harmful substances).
The baby monitor: Philips Avent Baby monitor Digital Video Baby Monitor, £169.99
The Philips Avent SCD831 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal-clear vision (2.7" LCD), day or night.