Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’m currently expecting my first child, and if you’re about to become a new mum like me, you’ll very likely be overwhelmed by how many baby brands are out there, and the sheer amount of products.

Where to even start? You probably have a checklist of the main things: a moses basket, a cot, a baby carrier, a car seat, high chair and other nursery furniture. But how to even go about picking?

So I thought I’d do all the research for you and contact baby brands themselves to find out what essentials I need for a newborn, and how to pick the safest and best performing items.

For this guide, I’ve focused on your more pressing, big ticket items – you can find all the smaller accessories in my gift guide for new mums, ideal for if you’re hosting a baby shower and creating a wish list.

But back to your big ticket items, the ones that require you parting with a little bit more cash, therefore more research so you know they are worth the investment.

Videos you may like:

These mainly involve the items you’ll find in your baby’s nursery and around your home: the cot for the first six months that your baby will be sleeping with you, then the crib, as well as high chairs, baby baths and more.

Then you’ll want the items that you’ll be using while out and about: the car seat (do not forget to go to the hospital without one, since you won’t be able to bring your baby home without it), the pram/pushchair as well as a baby carrier if you want a hands-free option.

Technology has come a long way in the past few decades, and whilst some items may be pricier, they will cover you from the newborn to the toddler stage, and sometimes even longer for some car seats (did you know your child needs one until they are 12 or 145cm in height, whichever comes first)?

So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best baby brands out there.