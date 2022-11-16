Ivanka Trump is choosing not to be a part of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump (opens in new tab) announced his 2024 presidential bid this week, making the announcement from his Mar-a-Lago resort.
The former president has been impeached twice and is still under FBI investigation.
This will be his third run for president, with his refusal to accept defeat to Joe Biden in 2020 prompting the storming of the U.S. Capitol (opens in new tab).
“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” he announced at his Florida estate, accompanied by members of the Trump family.
Noticeably absent was Trump's eldest daughter and former advisor to the president (opens in new tab), Ivanka Trump (opens in new tab).
The 41-year-old has announced that she will not be playing a part in her father's presidential bid, choosing instead “to prioritize [her] young children and [her] private life".
“I love my father very much," Ivanka Trump announced in a statement, following Donald Trump's bid. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”
She continued: “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”
President Joe Biden also responded to the news of Trump's new bid for presidency, posting: "Donald Trump failed America".
We will continue to update this story.
