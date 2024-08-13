Do you have compassion fatigue?

The news cycle has been particularly brutal this year. From wars and famines to environmental crises and deep-seated social inequalities, our hyperconnected world has made it nearly impossible to escape distressing news. I’ve always closely followed politics and world affairs, but this year has pulled me in deeper, taking a toll on me emotionally and psychologically.

Conflicts have turned my social media into a constant stream of war atrocities, traumatised families and despair. Yet, I refuse to unfollow or look away; I care deeply about injustices and want to stay informed. Watching from afar, I have found myself oscillating between rage, heartache and helplessness while feeling the pain and grief of those affected. Sometimes, the tears give way to an empty numbness, leaving me at a loss for words. The riots in the UK shook me to my core and plunged me into a days-long slump, reminding me again of ingrained racism in our country.

It’s no surprise that many people have felt the need to switch off entirely. According to the latest Reuters Institute poll , 45% of people surveyed now actively avoid the news – a record high. If this sounds like you, I understand. No one wants to wake up to sad or frightening news every day.

Chloe Brotheridge , a hypnotherapist and coach specialising in stress and anxiety, says when there’s prolonged exposure to others’ suffering, there’s a potential for compassion fatigue. “This is a state of emotional and physical exhaustion initially identified in healthcare workers and first responders.” Brotheridge says it’s becoming more widespread as “people are increasingly overwhelmed by the continuous stream of distressing news”.

But what if, like me, you’re part of the 25% who never avoid the news? As an empath, I feel compelled to stay connected no matter how difficult it gets, knowing that from my place of relative safety, I can take a break and bounce back. You might be actively engaged in causes like climate justice and want to stay plugged in to fuel your efforts.

Miriam Rose Taha, 33, from London, is aware of the impact on her mental well-being, but chooses to stay informed about conflicts abroad to help amplify marginalised voices despite the significant emotional strain.

“I was so sick with grief that I got signed off work with reactive stress and anxiety. I’d be putting my daughter to bed every night, crying my eyes out. There was a point when I was constantly there, with the people suffering.” she remembers.

“Frequent exposure to distressing images and information may become overwhelming for many, leading to feelings of helplessness, hopelessness, anxiety and depression. So, avoidance of this may act as a protective strategy to alleviate these experiences,” says Tracy Stafford, a BACP-registered counsellor and therapist.

Compassion fatigue differs from burnout—which is typically associated with work-related stress—in that it arises from prolonged and intense care for others. Common signs include emotional numbness, a loss of empathy, feelings of powerlessness, cynicism and irritability. Physically, it can lead to fatigue, difficulty sleeping and symptoms similar to anxiety and depression.

Brotheridge points to an overactivation of the sympathetic nervous system—the part of our brain responsible for the fight-or-flight response—as the route of this emotional fallout. “When we’re continually exposed to distressing news content, our bodies remain in a heightened state of alert.”

Stafford guides her clients towards befriending their nervous system and learning more about trauma-informed perspectives such as polyvagal theory to bring about greater awareness. “We can do this by self-reflecting on our responses to understand ourselves and others better,” she says.

Climate activist and eco-mentor Sarah Poppy Jackson , 45, from Bristol, is aware those coming into the movement might feel overwhelmed by the barrage of information. To that, she says: “Have an intention to do what you can do within your capacity – you can’t do everything. We have to trust in the collective and do your bit. We can’t be at the frontlines all the time”.

The saying, ‘you can’t pour from an empty cup’, rings true here. While news avoidance may be a tempting solution, doing so risks us losing our sense of connection, empathy and compassion. It also diminishes our capacity to respond to crises in meaningful ways.

So, how do you stay connected with causes you care about while also caring for your own needs? “It’s crucial to strike a balance between staying informed and protecting your mental health. If you’re exhausted and have nothing to give, that helps no one,” says Brotheride.

6 tips for combatting compassion fatigue

Here are six coping mechanisms I’ve lent on, backed up by the experts.

1. Consume wisely

Every few days, I pause my social media and news to reset. I stick to bite-sized content. I’m selective about what I consume and avoid doom-scrolling. “If you’re feeling emotionally exhausted, it’s okay to take breaks,” says Brotheride. “Small doses of distressing content can help you stay connected to world events without leading to exhaustion. You can then return with renewed energy and capacity.”

2. Get involved

This year, I moved from passive interest to active engagement in politics. Educating myself on the systems that hold us and others back has been transformative. “Taking action is the fastest way out of anxiety. Instead of endlessly consuming content, turn your pain into action. Sign petitions, donate, march, share on social media, write to your MP, or join a local group. Focus on one or two issues rather than trying to tackle everything,” advises Brotheridge.

3. Let joy in

This has been challenging, but it’s becoming easier. Mini breaks and staycations have helped to renew my gratitude and energy. “Self-care and making space for joy are vital. Prioritise it, and remember it’s okay to feel joy even when others are suffering,” says Brotheridge.

4. Find your tribe

Being around others who care as much as you do is powerful. Talking to like-minded friends (and finding new ones) and joining events and workshops has been a lifeline. Brotheridge agrees: “Connecting with a community helps. Open up to others who feel the same, so you feel less alone.”

5. Practise grounding

My mornings are intentionally quiet and phone-free, focused on mindful movement and breathwork. Making this a daily non-negotiable helps support a balanced nervous system. “Mindfulness, stress reduction and self-compassion practices can reduce the stress response and build resilience. Even journaling can help process and offload feelings,” advises Brotheridge.

