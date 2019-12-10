World’s youngest prime minister (who’s female FYI) will take over this week

Finland's Sanna Marin is 34

We are pleased to report that Finland’s Sanna Marin is set to become the world’s youngest prime minister this week.

The 34-year-old transport minister has been picked by her Social Democratic party after its leader, Antti Rinne, quit as PM. Mr Rinne stepped down after losing the confidence of a coalition member.

Sanna – who will be the third female prime minister in the Nordic country – will lead a centre-left coalition with four other parties, all headed by women, and three of whom are under 35. Amazing.

Reports say the transport and communications minister was raised by her mother and her mother’s female partner, and they lived together in a rented apartment. She told the Menaiset website (in Finnish) in 2015 that as a child she felt “invisible” because she was unable to talk openly about her family, but added that her mother had always been supportive and made her believe she could do anything she wanted.

Sanna, who has a 22-month-old daughter, rose quickly through the ranks of the Social Democrats, heading the city administration in Tampere at the age of 27 and becoming an MP in 2015.

When she takes office, Ms Marin will be the world’s youngest sitting prime minister. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is 39, while Ukrainian premier Oleksiy Honcharuk is 35.

As the coalition agreed a programme when it took office, there are unlikely to be any major policy changes. But Ms Marin – who won the vote for prime minister by a narrow margin – has made it clear things will be different when she is the leader.

She told reporters, ‘We have a lot of work to do to rebuild trust.’ Shed also dismissed questions about her age, saying, ‘I have never thought about my age or gender. I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate.’

* drops mic *