Female headliners just called out the US Supreme Court justices by name at Glastonbury

"So many women are going to die"

The Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v Wade this week, with the end to the constitutional right to abortion care predicted to have stripped 36 million US women of their right to choose.

High profile figures from Michelle Obama and Joe Biden to Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey have been taking to social media to express their outrage in the regressive verdict. The protests even extended to Glastonbury Festival where headliners used their time on stage to call out the US Supreme Court.

American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers started the protests during her set on Friday night, telling the audience: “I’m having the shittiest day. Are there any Americans here? Who wants to say fuck the Supreme Court?”

“Fuck that shit, fuck America,” she shouted after leading the crowd in a powerful chant of “Fuck the Supreme Court”. “Like all these irrelevant motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.”

Billie Eilish also referenced the law change as she introduced her song Your Power, a track about the abuse of power experienced by women.

“Today is a really dark day for women in the US,” she told the audience. “I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer.”

Olivia Rodrigo made the most news with her iconic set as she called out the Supreme Court justices by name, before dedicating the song Fuck You to them, which she performed as a duet with Lily Allen.

“I’m devastated and terrified,” she told the audience. “So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom. The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you.”

