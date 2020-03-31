A new date for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been set

It is the first time in history the games have been delayed, and they will now run in 2021 after coronavirus rescheduling

With our lives indefinitely on hold, it’s little surprise the Tokyo Olympics have been forced to reschedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The games will now take place in July 2021 – 364 days later than planned.

This means next year’s Tokyo Olympics will now officially open on 23 July 2021, and run until 8 August, in order to give organisers the time needed to prepare after the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Paralympic Games, originally due to start on 24 August, 2020, will now take place between 24 August and 5 September, 2021.

The Team GB Twitter account simply tweeted, ‘We will be ready.’

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, said following the decision, ‘Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel.’

It was originally thought the games might take place during Tokyo’s blossom season in March, but that would have caused conflict with other postponed sporting events. The new dates now set have the added benefit that any disruption that the postponement will cause to the international sports calendar can be kept to a minimum.

The decision to postpone both events was taken to protect the health of the athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the Covid-19 virus.

It has previously been confirmed that all athletes already qualified and quota places already assigned will remain unchanged, and Olympic organisers hope the delay will allow sufficient time to finish the qualification process.

And there is good news for purchased ticket holders, as tickets will be valid for rescheduled events or a refund can be requested if the new dates don’t work for your calendar.

Oh, and the Olympics will still be called Tokyo 2020 despite taking place in 2021. At least that’s one consistency in our uncertain lives right now…