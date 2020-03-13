The Best Calming Pillow Mists To Help You Fall Asleep Faster

We've got you covered on World Sleep Day

It’s no wonder that sales of pillow mists are booming. Set against a backdrop of rising stress levels, the nation is experiencing a newfound obsession with essential oils.

According to research by The NPD Group, sales of luxury aromatherapy products, including brands such as Votary and Neom, increased by more than 500% in 2019. This year is seeing a similar upwards trend.

Pillow mists, in particular, are having a moment.

For the uninitiated, these are typically a blend of floral waters, herbal ingredients and essential oils. The idea is that you spritz them all over your bed linen before hitting the sack, then take deep breaths to slow your heart rate.

With a third of Brits missing out on the recommended seven hours sleep, consider these scents fast-acting self-care.

Benefits of essential oils in pillow mists

Stress-busting lavender is the most common of these. ‘It contains the compound linalool, which is an anaesthetic,’ says Professor Tim Jacob, a neurologist from the School of Biosciences at Cardiff University.

‘Smelling it increases alpha waves in the frontal regions of the brain, encouraging you to relax.’

Used in a pillow mist, lavender also alleviates the catch-22 of sleeplessness: worrying about the fact that you haven’t drifted off.

Numerous studies have shown that lavender has a physical effect, too, by reducing blood pressure and helping the body to produce melatonin, the hormone that promotes restful sleep.

Chamomile, another popular ingredient in pillow mists, has been shown to alleviate anxiety. While clary sage is an anti-spasmodic, meaning it helps to suppress aches and pains as you wind down.

According to Dr Anna Persaud, CEO of This Works, the benefits of pillow mists are also deeply psychological.

‘Studies have shown that scent can activate the limbic system, which processes emotions and memory. This, in turn, affects the autonomic nervous system, which controls our levels of energy and rest. Over time we also create a connection in our brains that links the fragrance of a pillow mist to the experience of feeling sleepy. It’s a stimulus for relaxation and can help to sustain a healthy sleep pattern.’

Scroll down for our pick of the best sleep aids to save your sanity…