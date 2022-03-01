Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my (LEGO) friends. LEGO previously teased they were releasing a buildable set of the Spice Girls in tribute to the nineties girl power band – and it’s finally hit the shelves.

Posh, Baby, Sporty, Scary and Ginger Spice have all been reimagined in the brand’s colourful blocks as part of a set called the LEGO Brickhead Spice Girls Tribute set.

Speaking in a press release, Daniel Squirrel, the LEGO designer behind the creation, said, “There are few bands that defined pop culture in the same way the Spice Girls did back in the 1990s, and it’s been such fun bringing the band to life.”

He added it was “the first time” they had ever created a real band in their Brickheadz style, which transforms people into small cubic cartoon versions of themselves.

The LEGO pieces depict Geri Halliwell, Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Mel B and Emma Lee Bunton in their famed costumes, from Halliwell’s Union Jack minidress to Mel B’s signature leopard print. Naturally, all the girls have an accompanying microphone.

Members of LEGO’s VIP club can also enter a competition to win a signed set of the Spice Girls figurines.

Squirrel said he was “delighted” with the outcome and added, “What we really, really wanted was to capture the essence and nostalgia of the Spice Girls, through their iconic looks.”

This isn’t the first time LEGO has gone beyond standard building block fare, as they’ve previously created tribute sets for the likes of author Charles Dickens and aviator Amelia Earheart.

Other popular sets reference characters from pop culture franchises including the Harry Potter, Star Wars, Seinfeld and Sonic the Hedgehog. Of course, there’s also all the characters from their LEGO Movie series.

The LEGO Spice Girls tribute set retails for £49.99 and is available today.