Rupert Grint just joined Instagram to make a huge announcement

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Welcome to the world Wednesday!

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows may have come out over a decade ago, but that doesn’t mean that we’ve moved on from the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

In fact, us millennials are probably still as hooked as we were when the series was actually still going.

Too many of us own wands, chocolate frogs and clothes emblazoned with our Hogwarts House crest (we’re ALL Gryffindor, OK?) and we can all admit to having debated HP theories deep into the night.

It’s hard therefore to remember that the actors have their own lives. Harry and Ginny don’t have a child called Albus Severus in real life, Moaning Myrtle isn’t really a ghost, and as much as we want it to be true, Ron and Hermione aren’t actually an item.

This was brought to our attention last year as it emerged that Rupert Grint had been dating famous actress, Georgia Groome, for years,

Yes, Ron from Harry Potter is going out with Georgia from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging – and we’re still not over it.

This week, the couple made news once more as Rupert Grint joined Instagram to introduce the world to their first child.

Rupert’s first ever post featured a photograph of him and his new daughter, Wednesday, captioning the snap: ‘Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.’

Already boasting 2.1 million followers, Rupert’s post has unsurprisingly gone viral, even prompting some love from Harry Potter cast mates.

James Phelps (Fred Weasley) commented ‘Nougat’ – something that we’re assuming is a cast joke, and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) went for a less cryptic angle, commenting: ‘Welcome Weasley, it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx’.

Well this is lovely.

Welcome to Instagram Rupert and welcome to the world Wednesday!