Thomas Kingston's provisional cause of death has been given as "a traumatic wound to the head"

Trigger warning: this article contains distressing content

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, was confirmed to have tragically passed away on Sunday, aged 45.

The Gloucestershire Police confirmed that they were "called by the ambulance service at 6.25pm on Sunday with a report of the death of a 45-year-old man at an address in the Cotswolds". They added that "the death is not being treated as suspicious."

An inquest into the death of Thomas Kingston was opened on Friday, with Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, stating that a provisional cause of death has been given as "a traumatic wound to the head".

In a statement about the circumstances of his death at the Gloucestershire Coroner's Court, Skerrett stated that Kingston had been visiting his parents in the Cotswolds, at the time of his passing.

"On his return Mr Kingston was not in the house and after approximately 30 minutes his mother went to look for him," read the statement. "His father forced entry on a locked-out building when no reply could be gained.

"He found Mr Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene. Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," read a statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Kingston's parents Martin and Jill Kingston, and his sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray.

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla have also released a statement to send "their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers" after the tragic news of Kingston's passing.

“The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," read the statement released by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. “In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

We will continue to update this report.

If you would like to seek help, Samaritans operates a 24-hour service and can be contacted free any time, from any phone, on 116 123.