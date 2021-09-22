Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Who wore it better, Prince William or Daniel Craig?

It’s been a busy couple of months for the Cambridge family. Between back-to-school preparation, a potential move to Windsor in the pipeline, and their typically packed schedule of royal duties, we can scarcely keep up with the family of five.

So it didn’t come as a surprise when we heard that William and Kate are set to make an exciting appearance on the red carpet next week for a very special reason: it is, of course, to celebrate Daniel Craig’s final turn as 007 in No Time to Die.

Yes, it’s been announced that the royals will be donning black tie and joining Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux at the Royal Albert Hall for the world premiere of what will be Daniel Craig’s final time starring as James Bond in the iconic 007 franchise.

According to a release from Clarence House, the Cambridges will be joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on the carpet and will not only be meeting the film’s actors, but its screenwriters Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and its soundtrack stars Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, too.

William will be appearing in his capacity as the president of BAFTA, having also attended 2015’s Spectre premiere with Kate and a then-unmarried Prince Harry. Likewise, Charles and Camilla attended the premiere of Skyfall, back in 2012.

The film’s stars won’t just be joined by the royals for the premiere, though. The invite has also been extended to a large group of front-line workers from the NHS and the armed forces, in thanks for their inexhaustible work during the pandemic.

No Time To Die, which will arrive on cinema screens on September 30, sees Bond emerge from retirement to help his old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) save a kidnapped scientist. Yet complications arise when a dangerous new enemy with new technology (Rami Malek) gets involved.

We can’t wait!