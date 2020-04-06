The Queen was allowed to see one additional person this week during isolation

Here’s everything you need to know…

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen has moved out of Buckingham Palace and into Windsor Castle, tended to by a skeleton team of eight staff members, with even her family members unable to see her.

There was one additional person who was allowed to see the Queen this week however, as a sole camera operator was allowed into Windsor Castle to film the monarch’s televised speech.

The camera operator, who filmed the pre-recorded speech that aired last night is said to have worn full personal protective equipment and is reported to have stood far away from the monarch during filming.

‘While we have faced challenges before, this one is different,’ the monarch said in her speech after thanking the hardworking NHS staff on the front line and individuals for staying at home to help others.

‘This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.

‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.’

Well done Queen Elizabeth.