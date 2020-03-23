The Queen is ‘waiting for the right moment’ to speak out and calm the nation

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the current global diagnosed case rate at 341,334, extreme measures are being taken.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen is moving to Windsor Castle, royal events have been cancelled and they are refraining from shaking hands, instead opting for an elbow bump or if you’re Prince Charles, a namaste bow. And over in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘observing the quarantine’.

According to reports however the Queen is ‘waiting for the right moment’ to address the nation in an unexpected speech. Her aim? To ‘calm Britain’s nerves’.

‘It has been agreed the address will happen at a key moment in the crisis and that it will be a hugely important way to lift the nation’s morale,’ a source explained via Woman and Home. ‘There is no one more experienced than Her Majesty and she will know exactly the right moment to address the country.’

The source continued: ‘Sadly, there are some very difficult times ahead. The country is going to be hurting. The voice of Her Majesty will provide calm reassurance that, ultimately, we will get through this.’

This comes after the Queen’s statement on Friday, with the monarch releasing a heartfelt message on social media.

‘As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,’ she announced in a statement. ‘We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.’

Her statement continued: ‘At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.

‘We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.’

The Queen concluded: ‘Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.’

There is no word as of yet when the Queen’s speech will be.