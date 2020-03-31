The Queen has been forced to cancel one of her favourite weekly traditions

Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people now isolated to their homes.

Unable to converse face-to-face, people are now solely contacting each other via telephone or social media.

This is unsurprisingly leading to many events being cancelled.

The Queen made news last week as she refused to let coronavirus stand in the way of her weekly engagements, upholding all of her meetings – just via telephone.

The most talked about tradition that she upheld was her weekly audience with the Prime Minister – a tradition that she has taken part in every week since becoming Queen.

It was reported today however that one of the Queen’s favourite weekly traditions is not possible in self-isolation – the monarch’s weekly Sunday church visits.

In fact, it has been reported that so much care is going into the Queen’s wellbeing that not even her close family members are allowed to see her, tended to by a ’skeleton staff of just eight’.

‘Obviously, the fewer people are in contact with each other, the better,’ a source explained via the Daily Mail. ‘No chances can be taken with the Queen’s safety in view of her and the Duke’s ages. But it’s also for the benefit of everyone who works at the Castle.’

Well, that’s that.