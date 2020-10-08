Prince William and Kate Middleton’s cool rebrand is making headlines

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and Wills sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices to Instagram, releasing sweet videos of their children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

Yes, the Cambridges have been all over social media, with Prince William even reportedly having to be kept off the royal Twitter to stop him posting his support to Aston Villa.

Since rehiring the former social media staff of Harry and Meghan, the Cambridge couple has been upping their Instagram game, recently making a major change as they started using their ‘Instagram Reels’ feature, allowing them to make fun videos and release them to music.

This week, their cool rebrand went one step further, with the Cambridge couple updating their official website.

The site now features a lot of photographs of Kate and William and links to their social media pages, with the homepage now divided into four key subjects – ‘Making a Difference’, ‘Our Work’, ‘About’ and ‘News’.

Could this all be part of a bigger Cambridges rebrand? We’ll have to wait and see.