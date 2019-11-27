New reports have sparked a lot of concern for Prince Philip’s health

What does it all mean?

The Royal Family have had a difficult year, and from the rumoured feud between the Fab Four to the Prince Andrew scandal and subsequent firing from official events, this year has been nothing if not controversial.

According to reports, Prince Charles is seeking advice on how to handle the Prince Andrew situation from his father Prince Philip, reportedly travelling to Sandringham this week to spend a few days with the 98-year-old.

The internet is not convinced however, with some taking to Twitter to speculate that Prince Charles might actually be going to visit his father due to ill health.

‘Prince Charles has went straight to see his father Prince Philip?’, one user Tweeted. ‘Makes me wonder if the old duke is on his way out and they just aren’t telling the public yet?’

This comes after numerous public scares around the wellbeing of the Duke of Edinburgh, with the Royal admitted to hospital just last year, for surgery on his hip.

‘His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow,’ read a statement from Buckingham Palace at the time.

The Palace has not responded to speculation.