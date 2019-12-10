Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their holiday silence for a very important reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had an extremely stressful year, passing huge relationship milestones from a big move to Windsor to welcoming their first child, baby Archie.

Most of the stress however has undoubtedly come from external parties, with Meghan made victim to a constant barrage of online abuse since she became a royal, something the couple are currently pursuing legal action against.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the couple need some time off, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently taking a much-needed six week break from royal duties.

It has been reported that the Duke, Duchess and baby Archie travelled to America to spend Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, with rumours that they may be staying for Christmas too. It has been confirmed that the Sussex family will be bypassing the annual royal family Christmas, spending the day as a family of three instead.

While the Sussex family have been quiet since leaving for their holiday, the couple broke their silence this month for a very important reason.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke their silence to send a powerful message of being kind to each other, as part of #GivingTuesday.

‘An inspiring quote for #GivingTuesday, a day that encourages people to do good,’ they captioned a sweet post on their account, alongside the following quote byLeo Buscaglia:

‘Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.’

We’re wishing the Sussex family a relaxing and restorative break!