Meghan Markle is reportedly having to hand over six months’ worth of WhatsApp messages

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made waves earlier this year as they announced they were taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday after the tabloid had published a private letter that Meghan Markle had written to her father, Thomas Markle.

‘I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces’, Prince Harry explained, referring to the constant online abuse his wife has faced since becoming a royal.

‘There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.’

This week, a London court confirmed that the case will not take place for another four months, with the date set for January 11.

As the lawsuit continues and before Meghan’s case against the Mail on Sunday goes to trial, the Duchess of Sussex will reportedly have to hand over six months’ worth or WhatsApp and FaceTime messages as well as photographs from 2019.

Meghan Markle is reportedly expected to present evidence in person in January rather than via a video link.

We will continue to update this story.