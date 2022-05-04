The local elections tomorrow are far more important than you might think

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The UK’s 2022 local elections are taking place on Thursday, marking an important opportunity for people across the country to use their voices and cast their votes.

While local elections don’t attract the same buzz and subsequent turnout as general elections, they are important, determining how critical issues from the environment and transport to crime and social care will be handled in your local communities.

Crucially however, they are a key way of judging the nation’s feelings towards the Prime Minister and the current government.

In short, the 2022 local elections are being seen as a test for Boris Johnson, and might determine his fate.

The past year has seen countless calls for the PM to stand down. And now, following reports of illegal Downing Street parties, a “Sexist of the Year” work award ceremony and 56 MPs currently facing accusations of harassment and misconduct in Parliament, calls for change are louder than ever.

It is therefore crucial that if you have an opinion on the Prime Minister, you use your vote to express it tomorrow, because this election is going to be used to determine his approval rating.

From the cost of living crisis to party-gate, the local elections are finally a time for you to have your say, whatever that might be.

Local elections 2022: everything you need to know

When are the local elections 2022?

The UK local elections take place every May, with this year’s election falling on Thursday 5th May. While the local elections take place every year, there are different positions and seats that are available each time.

What time do the polls open tomorrow?

The local election polls open at 7am and close at 10pm across the United Kingdom.

How can I vote in the local elections?

There are multiple ways that you can vote in the local elections. You can vote in person at a polling station, by post in advance or by proxy (getting someone to vote for you). This is only an available option if you are away on polling day, are unable to vote in person due to work or military service, or have a medical issue or disability that prohibits you from voting in person.

What happens if I’ve lost my poll card?

You can still vote in a local or general election if you have lost your poll card. You just need to ensure that you vote at the polling station that has been assigned to you. You can only vote at the polling station location on your card.

When are the UK local election results announced?

The UK local election votes will be counted and processed after polls close at 10pm on Thursday, but the results time will vary from borough to borough. Some London areas are not expected to receive a result until up to two days after the election.

Am I eligible to vote in the local elections?

Only British, Commonwealth, Irish and European Union citizens are eligible to vote in local elections. In order to vote, you must also be registered at an address in the area that you want to vote in, registered to vote and be of eligible age. You must be over 18 years old in England and Northern Ireland and over 16 years old in Scotland and Wales. You also will not be able to vote if you have been legally excluded.

Visit Gov.uk for more information on how and where to cast your ballot.

We will continue to update this story.