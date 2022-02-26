Boris Johnson sends personal message to Russia and discusses ‘unjustifiable assault’ on Ukraine

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

President Vladimir Putin launched Russia into a multi-pronged attack as it invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air on 24 February.

The horrific invasion has reportedly claimed almost 200 lives, and displaced over 100,000 people.

Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has taken to social media to personally reach out to the Ukraine to show his support, and plead with Russia to end the “bloodshed”.

In a two-minute video, which has been posted on his official Twitter account, Boris described the devastating turn of events as an “unjustifiable assault”, and the most “bloodshed” seen in Europe for generations.

Boris, 57, said: “The scenes unfolding in the streets and fields of Ukraine are nothing short of a tragedy.

“Brave young soldiers and innocent civilians are being cut down, tanks are rumbling through towns and cities, missiles raining indiscriminately from the skies.

“It’s a generation or more since we witnessed such bloodshed in Europe. We hoped we would never have to see such sights again.

“The people of the United Kingdom stand with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters in the face of this unjustifiable assault on your homeland.”

Boris went on to commend those who are fighting to protect Ukraine, as he continued: “We salute the fierce bravery and patriotism of your government, your military and your people.

“This is a tragedy for the Ukraine, and so too, a tragedy for Russia.”

In the speech, Boris highlighted the risks Russia will face if this war does not stop.

“Putin’s actions are leading to complete isolation for Russia, shunned by the rest of the international community, hit by immense economic sanctions, and facing a needless and bloody war, that is already costing countless lives; from innocent Ukrainians to your Russian soldiers who will never see their families again”, Boris added.

Boris turned to the camera to speak to “Russian friends” , and said “To my Russian friends I do not believe this war is in your name.”

The speech, which has received over one million views, concluded: “This crisis, this tragedy, can, and must, come to an end. The world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine.”

The conflict continues, with reports detailing continued attacks on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv and in the north east.

Boris has stressed “immediate action” to ban Russia from the SWIFT global interbank messaging system, to prevent Putin from inflicting “maximum pain”.

While Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has insisted the government is introducing sanctions against Putin, Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has confirmed a flight ban to prevent Russian private jets from flying in UK airspace.

The EU and US have also announced they will put sanctions in place.

It has since been reported, on The Guardian, there are internet and connectivity issues, with alleged Belarusian cyberespionage attacks on personal email accounts of those in the Kyiv forces.

The Ukraine are in need of donations, and for those willing to help those who are helpless and suffering, there are things we can do on an individual level to help.