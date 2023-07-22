England Women's World Cup results live: who scored for the Lionesses and the match against Haiti, as it happens

The Women's World Cup kicked off on Thursday in Australia and today marks England Women's first match.
The buzz around this year's tournament is unprecedented - following their Euros win last year, the Lionesses have changed the face of the game and women's football as we know it. That said, pressure is mounting for the month-long tournament with the Lionesses' first game kicking off right now.
32 teams will take to the international stage and the England team will be tackling some of the best women's football teams in the world in a bid to mirror the success of last year, where they won a trophy for England for the first time in 56 years.
To keep you up to date, we'll be continuing coverage of our Lionesses live during the game and throughout the tournament, exploring their successes, performances, and rapid rise to stardom.
Stay tuned this morning for a live blog of their first match of the group stages against Haiti.
While you're here, don't miss our Women in Sport special, featuring interviews with Captain and Vice Captain Millie Bright and Mary Earps, a history of women's football, and a rundown of the current England Women's team, too.
The first attack of the game comes from Haiti after Millie Bright gave the ball away early doors.
Commentator Seb Hutchinson reflects that they won't want many more "early scares."
The national anthems have been sung and England have kicked off.
Emma Hayes reflects that this team have lacked "rhythm and momentum," but have "great depth."
With less than five minutes to go until kick-off, the Lionesses have done their final lap of the stadium.
They're playing at Brisbane Stadium which has a capacity of 52,500.
The match is being streamed live on ITV now with Seb Hutchinson and current Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes providing the commentary.
Excitement for the match this morning is mounting.
Wiegman has now announced the starting team for today's match and the team will include:
- Mary Earps
- Lucy Bronze
- Millie Bright
- Jess Carter
- Alex Greenwood
- Georgia Stanway
- Keira Walsh
- Chloe Kelly
- Ella Toone
- Lauren Hemp
- Alessia Russo.
Millie Bright will Captain the side as they take on Haiti, who are currently ranked 53rd in the world. England rank 4th.
Your #Lionesses for our first game of the tournament! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/npKM72s0sDJuly 22, 2023