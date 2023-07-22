England Women's World Cup results live: who scored for the Lionesses and the match against Haiti, as it happens

The Women's World Cup kicked off on Thursday in Australia and today marks England Women's first match.

The buzz around this year's tournament is unprecedented - following their Euros win last year, the Lionesses have changed the face of the game and women's football as we know it. That said, pressure is mounting for the month-long tournament with the Lionesses' first game kicking off right now.

32 teams will take to the international stage and the England team will be tackling some of the best women's football teams in the world in a bid to mirror the success of last year, where they won a trophy for England for the first time in 56 years.

To keep you up to date, we'll be continuing coverage of our Lionesses live during the game and throughout the tournament, exploring their successes, performances, and rapid rise to stardom.

Stay tuned this morning for a live blog of their first match of the group stages against Haiti.

While you're here, don't miss our Women in Sport special, featuring interviews with Captain and Vice Captain Millie Bright and Mary Earps, a history of women's football, and a rundown of the current England Women's team, too.

Shop our favourite World Cup kit now: