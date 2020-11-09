Jill Biden just paid tribute to the incredible women before her

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world has been consumed by the US Presidential Election this week, seeing Donald Trump and Mike Pence go head-to-head with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris in one of the closest presidential races in history.

In fact, despite the election taking place on Tuesday 3 November, the winner was only announced on Saturday 7 November, with Joe Biden officially announced the winner of the US Election.

Biden will become the 46th President of the United States, set to be sworn into office in 2021. Kamala Harris is of course going with him, becoming the first ever female Vice President.

Joe and Jill Biden took to the stage at a victory rally in Wilmington, to deliver a powerful acceptance speech.

It wasn’t Joe’s words that got the world talking the most however, with Jill Biden’s outfit sending a very clear message – a tribute to the incredible First Ladies before her.

The asymmetrical black floral gown was designed by Oscar de la Renta, with the iconic designer behind a lot of the most famous historic First Lady outfits, from Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush to Jackie Kennedy.

‘My fellow Americans, the people of this nation have spoken,’ Joe announced to the United States at the rally. ‘They have delivered us a clear victory. A convincing victory. A victory for “We the People”. We have won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket in the history of this nation — 74 million.’

He continued: ‘I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me. I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn’t see Red and Blue states, but a United States.

Later, speaking about his wife, he continued: ‘As I said many times before, I’m Jill’s husband. I would not be here without the love and tireless support of Jill, Hunter, Ashley, all of our grandchildren and their spouses, and all our family. They are my heart. Jill’s a mum — a military mum — and an educator.

‘She has dedicated her life to education, but teaching isn’t just what she does — it’s who she is. For America’s educators, this is a great day: You’re going to have one of your own in the White House, and Jill is going to make a great First Lady.’

He also later went on to pay tribute to Kamala Harris, calling her ‘a fantastic vice president’ and telling her and Doug that whether they like it or not, they are family.

‘You’ve become honorary Bidens and there’s no way out’, he stated.

Well, that’s lovely. It truly is a new era and we cannot wait.

Huge congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!