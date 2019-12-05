James Bond is back, but let us introduce you to the first female 007

Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch is a woman to watch

The new James Bond is heading our way in 2020, and when it airs in April, it will mark the first time both a black and female star will technically play ‘007.’

The first look at the 25th film in the Bond franchise – No Time to Die – debuted on Thursday, showing Daniel Craig back in the role of James Bond but no longer working as 007.

In the trailer, we see Bond meet with his replacement, Nomi, who tells him, ‘The world has moved on Commander Bond. You get in my way, I will put a bullet in your knee. The one that works.’

When Bond asks her if she is a double 00, she confirms she has been for the last two years.

Nomi is played by Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch, and her former co-star Brie Larson could barely contain her excitement when the trailer dropped. She tweeted, ‘Running around my house screaming ‘my sister is 007!!!!’ So proud so in love with Lashana Lynch’.

Lashana talked the Hollywood Reporter through her character, saying, ‘I didn’t want someone who was slick. I wanted someone who was rough around the edges and who has a past and a history and has issues with her weight and maybe questions what’s going on with her boyfriend.’

She added, ‘We had one conversation about her maybe being on her period in one scene, and maybe at the beginning of the scene—and I spoke to Cary about this—throwing her tampon in the thing.’

Elsewhere, the new villain as played by Oscar-winner Rami Malek, and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been brought on board as a member of the writing team. She previously said she is hoping to make the film’s female characters feel more well-rounded.

In this new Bond film, Daniel’s character has been enjoying retirement until he’s visited by an old friend, forcing him to return to the life he tried to leave behind.

No Time to Die hits screens on April 8, 2020. It will officially mark the end of Daniel Craig’s run as the character, a series that began with Casino Royale in 2006 with Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, and SPECTRE in 2015.