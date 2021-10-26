Introducing Imaara: a new period underwear brand championing comfort, without compromising on style

Let’s talk sustainable periods.

Did you know that most sanitary towels are made from 90% plastic, meaning they take years to decompose? Did you also know that disposal of single-use menstrual products, including tampons, pads and applicators, generates 200,000 tonnes of waste per year?

Yep, when it comes to how we’re used to doing periods, it’s clear that an urgent rethink is needed. But just how do you stay comfortable and protected while on your period, without compromising your commitment to sustainability or style?

Say hello to Imaara: a chic new period panties brand that lets you have it all.

What is the meaning of the word imaara in its original language? Clue: the answer just might lie in one of Imaara’s Instagram posts. Enter your answer at checkout, for 20% off the brand’s brilliant new collection.

Standing at the intersection of social innovation and fashion, what began as a period support community has now introduced a leak proof underwear collection to provide “every woman with an alternative to traditional period products without compromising on comfort, quality and design”.

By making use of functional fabrics derived from materials with antimicrobial properties, Imaara’s pretty period underwear lets you navigate through your daily activities free from stress about leaks, odour and discomfort for up to 8 hours.* On top of that, by putting women at the centre of their design process, Imaara have ensured their knickers fit like a dream, too.

Each of Imaara’s five styles has been named after the rivers of Bangladesh, where the panties are ethically manufactured.

Additionally, each shape in the collection is named after a specific Bangladeshi river – with the largest style, Surma, taking its name from one of the country’s longest rivers, and the most compact style, Padma, taking its namesake from one of the shortest.

With five chic colours and seven sizes, from XS to XXXL to choose from, the collection features:

Surma – a classic Hipster style

Teesta – a High Waist cut

Meghna – a bang-on-trend Bikini style

Jamuna – a sexier style

Padma – a pretty Thong

Using Fall/Winter base colours of bright red and deep blue, Imaara’s colour choices are just as expansive, with Onyx Black, Poppy Red, Admiral Navy, Rhubarb and Mulberry shades providing a welcome change to the tired old period underwear many of us have on standby.

Not only that, but two of the collections colours, Admiral Navy and Mulberry, make use of deadstock fabric in a bid to reduce textile wastage, curb carbon footprint and save energy. Pretty neat, right? (They’re limited edition, though, so don’t wait around.)

