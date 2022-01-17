This TikTok hack will change the way you shop at Zara

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Let’s be honest, everyone loves a good Zara shopping hack, especially one that makes getting your regular Zara haul that much easier.

Which is why a tip by TikTok user @livdebz has gone viral this week. Now you may have noticed that while the website looks very visually pleasing, with its moving images and editorial shoots, it’s not exactly the easiest to navigate when you want to actually shop something.

Well Liv here has discovered (as have we) that by using a simple toggle, you’ll have a much less stressful shopping experience.

Videos you may like:

When browsing any section, all you need to do is head to the top right of your screen and swipe the ‘view’ toggle to the right, and the product pictures will immediately align and you’ll be able to see more of them clearly on the page, thus making browsing quicker – as you can see from the main image of the article.

It’s been viewed over 204,000 times and has so far garnered over a 1,000 comments, with many users saying they had never thought to try that trick either.

The power of the social media put to good use.