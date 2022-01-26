The PETA Awards 2021 results are in and here are the big fashion winners

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You’ve no doubt heard of PETA, but if you haven’t heard of its Fashion Awards, they basically look at the ethical practices of fashion brands, in particular whether they offer clothing ‘for which animals weren’t beaten, slaughtered, or skinned – as well as items made with materials that are less harmful to the environment’.

As such, the PETA Fashion Awards 2021 celebrate the labels making big changes in their collections for animals, and some big names are taking the right steps right now, including the likes of Gucci, Valentino and Ganni.

The Biggest Fur-Free Moment award goes to Kering, the giant French luxury owner of Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent, for announcing the ban of fur in all its collections.

Ganni won the Progress Award for stepping away from leather altogether, and focusing on vegan materials such as faux leather made from wine grapes.

Valentino and Armani got jointly awarded the Best Luxury Moment gong, for banning Angora, which is made by pulling the hair out of fully conscious rabbits.

Other huge names being celebrated include Stella McCartney for her Frayme Mylo vegan handbag, Nike for its collaboration with Ananas Anam on a vegan trainer collection, as well as Gucci, for creating Demetra, its own in-house vegan leather crafted from 77% raw plant-based materials.