There’s a story behind the suit Prince Charles wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

It turns out the bride wasn’t the only one who wore something old on her wedding day.

Meghan Markle had a bit of fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry sewn into her wedding dress (it was her something blue) and also wore an heirloom tiara she borrowed from the Queen.

It turns out her father-in-law, Prince Charles, took a leaf out of her book too. While he no doubt had his pick of tailors who would’ve made him the custom suit of his dreams, he chose instead to re-wear one of his old favourites.

In an interview with British Vogue, he revealed the Anderson & Sheppard suit was originally bought in 1984, and that he decided against buying new.

He said, ‘I’ve considered it. But in the case of that particular morning coat, as long as I can go on getting into it, I only wear it a few times a year, in the summer, so obviously you want to keep those sorts of things going. But if I can’t fit into them, then I just have to have something new made. But I’m not sure quite how radically different they can be at my age.’

This also makes sense as we know the Prince of Wales is an advocate for sustainable fashion, much like his daughters-in-law Meghan and Kate, who often wear old outfits, and champion sustainable brands.