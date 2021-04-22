Kate Middleton wears black for her first engagement after Prince Philip’s funeral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to Prince Philip on their first outing since his funeral, by visiting the 282 East Ham Squadron, Air Training Corps in East London to speak to air cadets about their work to support young people.

The Duke of Edinburgh himself served as Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for 63 years, and during the couple’s visit, the Squadron paid tribute to the late consort.

Prince Philip actually passed on this patronage to the Duke of Cambridge in 2015, who became Honorary Air Commandant.

For their first official engagement since Prince Philip’s death, the couple both wore dark colours, in line with the 30-day Royal Mourning period (the Queen is also expected to wear black for the duration, if not longer).

While William opted for a navy suit and tie, Kate plumped for a black coat dress with gold buttons.

She teamed it with classic black suede pumps and a matching clutch, and both wore black face masks due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Yesterday also marked the Queen’s official birthday, and while the monarch stayed put in Windsor, she did release a statement thanking the public for their well wishes.

‘While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world. My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,’ she wrote.