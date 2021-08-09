Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The death of Eve Aston, who suffered PTSD following the Ariana Grande concert terror attack, has left her family "heartbroken"

Loved ones have paid tribute to 20-year-old Eve Aston, who has died four years on from surviving the Manchester Arena bombing. Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but family tragically discovered the young woman lifeless in her bedroom last month.

Eve, from Finchfield in Wolverhampton, attended the Ariana Grande concert on 22 May, 2017 with her dad, Andrew. When extremist Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the foyer of the venue, Andrew managed to guide his daughter out to safety, but 22 people were tragically killed inside. Unsurprisingly, the events of that night stuck with Eve, who went on to suffer PTSD as a result.

In a GoFundMe page set up to help Eve’s family afford funeral costs, her grieving parents described the trauma caused by the terror attack. “Eve attended Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester. Ariana Grande was her absolute idol, although everyone who knew her would know this. Sadly the Manchester attack took its toll as Eve was present, however, the strength of Ariana Grande’s music got her through, alongside her Dad who was with her at the time and guided her out. This was an event so close to Eve’s heart,” the page read.

Eve’s Instagram bio features the date of the Manchester bombing, along with a bee emoji, which has long been a symbol of Manchester’s hard work and strength, but took on an even more poignant meaning in the wake of such devastation.

The family have described their heartache at the loss of Eve, with her mother Amanda detailing the night she died, on 23 July, 2021. “The paramedics were called as Eve was tragically found lifeless in her bedroom,” wrote Amanda Aston. “The family is absolutely broken, alongside her boyfriend Brad who meant the absolute world to her.”

Eve’s death has been described as “such a shock, heartbreak and a newfound pain to those who loved and knew her.” And clearly, her story has resonated with strangers too. So far, the fundraising page has exceeded its target of £4,500 for Eve’s funeral costs. At the time of writing, donations have totalled more than £6,100.

Writing in tribute to her daughter, Amanda Aston added: “Eve was one of a kind. Loud, funny, beautiful and caring does not even cover a tiny percentage of the person she was. Everywhere she was there was light in the room.

“She had such a positive impact on each and every one that met her.”

Our thoughts are with Eve Aston’s family at this terribly sad time.