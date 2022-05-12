When will the Elizabeth Line be officially open?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There's not long to wait...

Londoners, get ready for an overhaul to your commute, the Elizabeth Line is almost ready. Here’s what you need to know.

The new Crossrail line is said to be the biggest and most revolutionary upgrade to the underground in years. With a purple tube line, it is named the Elizabeth Line in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. It promises to change the lives of Londoners and Commuters by spanning 60 miles from Reading to Shenfield. It is estimated around 200 million passengers will travel on the new line each year.

It is fitting that the long-awaited Crossrail line is named after HRH as The Queen was the first reigning monarch to travel on the London underground in 1969, whilst opening the Victoria line.

What date will the Elizabeth Line open?

Tuesday 24th May.

The Elizabeth Line will open the week before the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations, running from Friday 3rd June to Monday 6th.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The service will initially only run Monday – Saturday between Paddington and Abbey Wood. With Sunday closures continuing until the autumn. The Central services are set to open in June, and the East and West services by Autumn. From 24th May, central section trains will run every five minutes between 6:30 am and 11 pm.

To honour the Jubilee weekend, the line will be open specially on Sunday 5th June. Allowing passengers to enjoy their Jubilee celebrations by using Her Majesty’s new line.

What are the Elizabeth Line stops?

It will serve 41 stations, including 10 new stations at:

Paddington

Bond Street

Tottenham Court Road

Farringdon

Liverpool Street

Whitechapel

Canary Wharf

Custom House

Woolwich

Although the Elizabeth Line has been delayed many times, the opening date just in time for the Jubilee weekend couldn’t be more perfect. The original idea first came about in the 1970s but work on the Crossrail line did not start until 2009. Initially set to open in 2018 with the allocated funding of £14.6 billion. After the first delay In 2018, this was revised to £17.6 billion.

Today, Crossrail released a map of the Elizabeth Line and Citymapper has already added the new line to the app, allowing users to see how the new line will change their journey.

The Elizabeth Line Crossrail map

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’m delighted that our world-class new Elizabeth Line will be opening to passengers later this month, helping build a better London – one which is safer, fairer, greener and more prosperous city for all Londoners.

This is the most significant addition to our transport network in decades, and will revolutionise travel across the capital and the southeast – as well as delivering a £42 billion boost to the whole UK economy and hundreds of thousands of new homes and jobs.”

It is hoped that the Queen will be able to participate in some of the opening celebrations, on 24th or in the future.

Let us know how your Elizabeth Line journeys go.