The internet can’t get over Donald Trump’s strange hand-written notes

'I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NOTHING.'

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his statement that the queen had the most fun in years during his UK tour and the recent snubbing of his children – seeming to forget his daughter’s birthday only recently.

And don’t even get us started on Melania, with the President appearing to make a very loaded statement about his wife only recently, alleging that she wouldn’t be sad if he was shot.

This week however all the Donald Trump talk has surrounded his speech preparation, with the President’s strange handwritten notes going viral, spreading across the internet like wildfire.

Yes, during a recent speech, photographers caught the notes on camera, featuring some bafflingly large scribbles in Sharpie pen.

‘I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NOTHING,’ read the huge words in permanent marker. ‘I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO. TELL ZELLINSKY [sic] DO THE RIGHT THING. THIS IS THE FINAL WORD FROM THE U.S.’

Unsurprisingly, Twitter went into meltdown, with viewers taking to the platform to voice their shock at how basic the notes in question were.

‘The mental image of Donald Trump scribbling “I WANT NOTHING / I WANT NOTHING” in huge letters on a sheet of paper with a Sharpie so that he won’t forget to say “I want nothing” 45 seconds later to a gaggle of reporters is just the most dismal and embarrassing thing and I hate it,’ tweeted one user. Another posted: ‘Consider how weak Trump’s mental command must be that he needs such simple notes as this.’

Oh dear.