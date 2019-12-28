William and Kate are expected to make a ‘big announcement’ over the holidays

'Next year is a big one for Kate'

It looks like some exciting announcements are on the horizon from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The family has of course just celebrating Christmas together, with Princess Charlotte receiving this adorable gift from a member of the public.

Her reports that Royal expert Omid Scobie, also Royal Editor at Large for Harper’s Bazaar, revealed that 2020 is set to be a big year for the Cambridge family – and we can expect some news from them over the festive break.

‘Next year is going to be busy for the Cambridges,’ he said on The HeirPod podcast. ‘Expect royal announcements over the holidays, which I think is a slight break away from tradition.

‘There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period.’

Scobie added that he thought it was a ‘smart’ decision to make announcements during this period, as it’s a much quieter time of year.

‘We will be hearing about a new initiative from Prince William and some other news as well,’ he continued.

‘Next year is a big one for Kate. She is going to be really focused on her early years development. That is something she has been involved in for a long time now.

‘It has all been bitty for anyone who follows this. Apparently 2020 is a year when it is all tied together. So, yes, a busy year for them.’

How exciting! Keep your eyes peeled for more announcements as we get them.