Apparently Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will never be pregnant at the same time

Members of the royal family are expected to follow royal protocol whether it’s not wearing jeans or following this instruction at Balmoral. There are rules about tattoos (that will probably surprise you), colours that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle won’t wear, and the little ones must also follow royal protocol from a very young age – for example, this is when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have to start bowing to the Queen.

But did you know that there’s also a royal rule in place that could prevent Prince William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan from expanding their families at the same time?

According to The Express, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex will never be pregnant at the same time despite speculation that they’ll both announce that they’re expecting next year. Odds have been slashed on both Kate and Meghan giving birth in 2020 – but will royal etiquette allow them to be pregnant at the same time?

Apparently, it won’t – and it all boils down to the royal ranking system. As she is married to the second in line to the throne, Kate will one day become Queen Consort of the United Kingdom meaning that she technically outranks Meghan – and there are some rules when it comes to sharing important news. There should only be one official announcement at a time, and apparently the more senior members of the royal family get to share their news first.

The paper reports that when Queen Elizabeth II was pregnant with Prince Andrew, Princess Margaret also became engaged. However, she waited until a week after her nephew was born to announce that she was set to wed.

The publication also states that ‘it is possible Meghan and Kate have been asked to plan their pregnancies around one another.’