This is why Meghan and Harry didn’t shake hands yesterday

Yesterday saw the royal family reunite for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, and rumours of tensions were rife. People weren’t happy about the fact that William and Kate gave Meghan and Harry an icy greeting, nor that the Sussexes were sat behind the Cambridges.

What probably didn’t help the situation was the fact that royals didn’t shake hands with other guests like they normally do, and it had nothing to do with protocol.

As you might have guessed, this was due to health and safety reasons rather than animosity though: it was a precaution to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

A spokesperson for Westminster Abbey explained, ‘Westminster Abbey is acutely aware of the risks posed by the spread of novel coronavirus. In recent weeks we have advised members of our congregation to avoid shaking hands’.

Cue a lot of alternative greetings, from hand waving, to hugging without touching hands, and the rather creative elbow bumping courtesy of Prince Harry and Craig David.