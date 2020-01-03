Apparently the royals are ‘rethinking Princess Beatrice’s wedding’

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement in September last year. The couple were rumoured to have been dating for just over a year, however as Edoardo is a close friend of the family they have actually known each other for a long time.

But in the wake of her father, Prince Andrew’s, ‘car crash’ BBC interview, she reportedly delayed her engagement party, and instead threw the bash in late December and he didn’t attend.

The Duke of York made headlines late last year when he addressed his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, 66-year-old multimillionaire businessman and registered sex offender who died in an apparent suicide last summer.

In a royal first, Prince Andrew gave a one-hour interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, aired from Buckingham Palace, but it was met with criticism and as a result he was forced to step down from royal duties and his Buckingham Palace office.

Now, royal correspondent Jennie Bond has claimed that the family will have to ‘rethink’ Beatrice’s big day.

‘I think they’re going to have to ‘rethink’ the arrangements for Beatrices’ wedding,’ she told Christine Lampard on the Lorraine show.

‘She’s marrying a man called Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and I think they were planning something along the lines of Eugenie’s wedding.

‘But there were outcries over security costs for the taxpayer and I don’t think they’ll want a similar embarrassment for Beatrice so I imagine that will be scaled down somewhat.’

However, according to the Express, a Palace spokesperson confirmed that ‘the cost of [Beatrice’s] wedding will be met privately.’

Royal author Marlene Koenig also tweeted her thoughts on Beatrice’s big day, believing that it will be far more low-key than her sister, Eugenie’s.

She said: ‘I will not be surprised if she has a rather quiet wedding, out of the public eye, with a few photos, no live coverage. This will be better than an announcement that they have decided to postpone marriage.’