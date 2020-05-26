Prince William’s right hand man has left the royal family for politics

Here’s everything you need to know…

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and William sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices to Instagram, releasing sweet videos of their children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

It is staffing issues that have really made the Cambridge couple headline news recently, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently rehiring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former social media manager.

And now, it has been revealed that Prince William’s former right hand man has temporarily left the royal family to go into politics.

William’s private secretary, Simon Case, is a former career civil servant, working in politics before he joined the royal household.

He has now been given temporary role in Downing Street to assist in the Government’s response to COVID-19.

‘Simon is working on the coronavirus response in No 10 as a permanent secretary,’ a spokesperson for The Prime Minister explained. ‘Simon is with us temporarily from the Royal household. He is specifically co-ordinating the coronavirus response. Coronavirus is obviously a very significant piece of cross-Government work.’

The royal family has not yet commented.