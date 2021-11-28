Why experts believe Prince William and Prince Charles ‘will always have issues’ as heirs

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Charles and Prince William have often spoken about their close relationship. Over the years, William has always praised his father’s efforts to campaign for climate change awareness and has spoken about how his love for the natural world has shaped him, noting that as a child he and Harry used to go litter picking with their father. And most recently, Charles sweetly spoke about how proud he was of William for his involvement in the Earthshot Prize, which awards five winners for their contribution towards environmentalism.

However, with some royal fans calling for Charles to hand the throne straight to William when the time comes for him to step up as monarch, one royal expert believes that things could become tricky for the pair – and that the two heirs may ‘always face issues in their difficult relationship’.

Get the royal look…

LK Bennett Mathilde Polka Dot Silk Tea Dress – LK Bennett, £350

The LK Bennett 1930s style Mathilde navy and cream polka dot tea dress is one of Kate’s most iconic outfits. The silk dress features a rounded collar, long sleeves and a half placket of crystal buttons. View Deal

Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings – Missoma, £85

Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing these 18ct gold plated vermeil and rhodochrosite hoops by royal fav brand Missoma on multiple occasions. View Deal

Needle & Thread Aurelia Gown – Harrods, £472

This Needle & Thread Aurelia gown is one of Kate Middleton’s most iconic outfits, worn at a Buckingham Palace reception. The cherry-red floor-length dress features a floral lattice design and sequin embroidery. View Deal

Royal author Penny Juror told Newsweek that Charles and William may face difficulties as their roles change and that ‘competition’ may become a problem as they are both set to take the throne one day.

She said: ‘I think it’s always going to be a little bit difficult. They are two people doing a very similar job.

‘With all fathers and sons I think there’s an element of competition, the older man not really wanting to step over just yet and let the younger take his crown.

‘I think that’s always going to be a slight issue.’

Videos you may like:

Charles recently commented on calls to bypass his right to the throne.

At an event last month, he spoke about a visit he once made to T.K. Maxx, joking: ‘I remember there were an enormous number of people who were trying to get in, as they were waiting for me to get out. Story of my life…’

Oh, Charles!