A lip reader reveals what Prince William said to Kate last time they were with Harry and Meghan

Although apparently Harry and Meghan wouldn't have been able to hear what they were saying..

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved across the pond around a year ago for a quieter life with their son, Archie. It appears the Duke of Sussex has already been picking up Americanisms, so they’ve clearly been busy. Proof in the pudding: just today, they launched their brand new website.

But we digress. It’s no news that since then, there have been rumours of a rift between Harry and his older brother, Prince William. When the couple stepped down from their senior Royal roles, the media reported that the brothers fell out. The reported reasons vary: from disgruntlement at his brother stepping away from his Royal responsibilities, to hurt at the pair moving so far away from the Royal family.

These remain just that—rumours. Of course, as of yet, they are to be addressed by the family themselves.

The last time the brothers attended an event together publically was March, pre-Coronavirus. On the 9th, alongside their respective partners, Meghan and Kate, they joined the Queen and a whole host of other Royal family members to commemorate Commonwealth Day.

The media was quick to try and decipher what the Royal couples may have been discussing, and if William said anything to Kate about Harry or Meghan, in particular.

And now, in a brand new book written by historian Robert Lacey, he claims to know. In Battle of the Brothers, hes’s enlisted a lip reader to break down exactly what Prince William whispered to Kate that day.

As the event was on the TV, they’ve analysed old clips. In the book, share the hot topic of conversation. Oh yep: they were discussing coronavirus.

No, William wasn’t talking about Harry or Meghan. Far from it, he was actually discussing the current state of global affairs with his wife.

Lipreader Lacey says that William’s “longest coherent sentence that TV-watching lipreaders could work out” was all about the pandemic. He was discussing how they were going to have to keep applying hand sanitiser, to stay safe.

According to the book (as reported by The Sun), William said to Kate: “This whole handshaking thing is weird. We’re going to have to put a load of hand gel on after this.”

Your daily reminder to hand sanitise, hand sanitise, hand sanitise, sorted.