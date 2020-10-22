Prince William was reportedly unimpressed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s birth announcement

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal roles, lost their HRH titles and relocated to California with their son Archie.

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals. And according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now put under pressure, namely Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be feeling the pressure more than most, with Us Weekly reporting earlier this year that Kate has been ‘in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety’ since the split.

Unsurprisingly, this went on to resurge all of the speculation of fallouts and feuds with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This week, the rumoured feud made headlines as royal expert Robert Lacey’s new book Battle of Brothers unearthed some reported drama around the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Archie’s birth.

Archie was born at 5.26am on May 6 2019, but it wasn’t until eight hours later that the royal family announced Meghan had gone into labour.

This adamance for secrecy is something that reportedly angered Prince William, with Robert Lacey reporting that the Duke of Cambridge ‘did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s “prima donna” manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son.’

According to the book, William was also upset that he and Kate had to wait ‘a full eight days’ before they could meet Archie, given that ‘the Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla all turned up within hours to coo over the baby.’

Battle of Brothers is out now.