Experts claim it was expected that Meghan Markle ‘would have left the royal family without Harry’

'I think that Meghan was too good to be true'

Meghan Markle has faced a relentless wave of abuse since joining the royal fold, with everything from her fashion choices to her decisions regarding the upbringing of baby Archie never failing to divide the public and make viral news.

The endless stream of online bullying, from mum shaming and body shaming to a constant comparison to Kate Middleton, has endured for years, to the point where she and Prince Harry were forced to leave the royal family to get some privacy.

The couple announced the news earlier this year that they were stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, losing their HRH titles and becoming financially independent, since relocating to Canada.

The decision proved divisive, with some taking offence to their choice to leave but others applauded their prioritising their marriage over the job.

During a discussion with Harper’s Bazaar, novelist Dame Hilary Mantel explained, ‘I’m pleased that it’s the marriage that’s surviving and the connection with the monarchy that has to go because I think almost all of us would have bet that if she [the Duchess of Sussex] left, she’d have to leave alone.’

She continued: ‘Though, none of us know the details of how this is going to work out. I think that Meghan was too good to be true.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their way back to the UK in the coming weeks to carry out their final duties, something royal expert Katie Nicholl explained via OK! will be ‘bittersweet’.

‘It’s bittersweet for her because she sacrificed a lot to move to the UK,’ Katie Nicholl explained. ‘She gave up her home, her nationality and her career and fully threw herself into royal life, so there will be a sadness about the way it all panned out.’

We’re looking forward to having Meghan and Harry back if only for a few days.