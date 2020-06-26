Kate Middleton and Prince Philip have one very special thing in common

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past week has been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her removing her engagement ring while in Norfolk and her classic book collection to her parenting style, with strict rules on screen time and a ‘chat sofa’ in place to settle arguments.

It was Kate’s connection to Prince Philip however that made the most news today, with the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Edinburgh said to be quite alike.

According to a royal biographer, Kate is quite like Philip in how they both support their spouses.

‘In one sense hers and William’s was a modern royal marriage, in that it was a love match,’ Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown author Sarah Gristwood explained to PEOPLE. ‘But in another it has been old-fashioned. She mostly appears as a supportive figure to her husband.’

Another royal biographer Penny Junor then made the connection between Kate and Philip, adding: ‘She’s never trying to outshine him in any way. I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself.’

