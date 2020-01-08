Here’s who was invited to Kate Middleton’s luxurious birthday party

FOMO.

Kate Middleton is days away from celebrating her 38th birthday, with the big day falling on 9 January. But being a true royal, the Duchess of Cambridge started the festivities days ago.

Yes, Kate and William threw an early birthday bash for the Duchess at their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, over the weekend for close friends and family.

‘The royal mother-of-three and Prince William are hosting some of their closest friends at their country home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk this weekend as they mark Kate’s 38th birthday, which is on Thursday,’ reported People.

But who was in attendance?

Unlike their royal wedding, there were no A-listers present, with Kate instead appearing to select a few of her closest friends for a low key weekend of shooting and country pursuits.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton were reportedly in attendance, as was Tom van Straubenzee and his fiancée Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, a teacher at Thomas’s Battersea. Also in attendance were old friends James and Laura Meade and their Norfolk pals the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury and her husband David.

There’s no word yet as to what Kate will choose to do on the actual day, with predictions that the Cambridges will spend it as a family of five. Whatever she decides to do, we’re sure she will have a lovely day.

Happy Birthday Kate!