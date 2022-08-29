Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recreate Friends scene in funny sketch

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Who remembers when they starred in the sitcom together?

Before Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were co-hosts on Apple’s popular TV series The Morning Show they starred in a very famous 90s sitcom together – now the two actresses have recreated a scene from the show, much to the delight of fans.

In Friends, which ran from 1994 until 2004, Reese Witherspoon played Rachel’s annoying little sister, turning up and trying to steal her then ex-boyfriend, Ross, from her.

Reese and Jennifer, who are currently filming the highly anticipated season three of The Morning Show, took to Instagram to recreate one of the funniest scenes from the show – while Jennifer let fans in on a little secret.

The post, which has already had nearly 500,000 likes from fans, shows Reese starting with the scene, saying: “Oh that’s sweet,” before Jennifer, who is sitting to the left of the Legally Blonde actress interrupts and tells fans that it’s one of Reese’s favourite lines from the show.

Instead of playing out the scene Jennifer interrupts and asks: “Is this where you say the line you love so much?” Reese agrees, saying: “This is…” But then goes on to ask her co-host: “Well we could say the lines. Do you remember your line?”

However, it’s obvious that Jennifer, who nearly quit acting because of this exhausting role, clearly doesn’t remember the lines, so Reese, hiding behind the script reminds Jennifer what to say before they carry on and act out the scene, with Jennifer saying: “You can’t have Ross.”

Reese delivers the rest of the scene, really getting back into her role as Rachel’s spoilt little sister, Jill Green, and saying: “Can’t have, can’t have….the only thing I can’t have is dairy.”

The Home Again actress titled the post: ‘This line gets me every time,” while the Horrible Bosses actress added in the comments: “My pain in the a** little burst of sunshine sister and I are working together again. But this time, we’ll be much kinder to one another. (Hmm, then again, we’ll just have to wait and see about that…).

Fans took to the post to say how much they loved it with one writing: “You two are perfect” and another commenting: “Honestly one of my favourite lines.”

We love the 90s throwback!