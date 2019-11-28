Why do people think that the Queen will be retiring soon?

The Queen has been on the throne since 1952, making her the longest serving monarch in British history (that’s sixty seven years, pipping former title holder Queen Victoria to the post by four years).

However, according to recent reports, she may be planning to retire in the very near future. Many believe that she will step down when she turns 95, as Prince Philip stepped back from public duties at the same age.

Heir to the throne, Prince Charles, has reportedly been preparing for the Queen’s abdication and has stepped into a Prince Regent role since his brother, Prince Andrew’s, ‘car crash’ Newsnight interview earlier this month.

A royal source told The Sun: ‘The scandal surrounding Andrew and Epstein gave Charles an opportunity to step in to show that he can run The Firm. No one is bigger than the institution of the Royal Family. Not even Andrew, the Queen’s favourite son.

‘Charles recognised that and acted decisively — like the king he may well soon be. This was the moment when Charles stepped up as Prince Regent, the Shadow King.’

In recent years, the Queen has handed over many of her duties, with her overseas tours going to younger members of the royal family instead.

On the other hand, Charles has stepped up when it comes to official royal engagements and business, and is said to have been heavily involved in Andrew’s decision to take a step back following his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Will we be seeing Charles’ coronation soon?

We’ll have to wait and see…