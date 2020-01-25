Harry and Meghan’s wedding souvenirs have been removed from the royal website

Coincidence?

It’s been a busy month for the royal family, particularly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced they would be stepping down as senior royals.

The couple expressed their wish to ‘carve out a progressive new role’ within the royal family and become financially independent, splitting the time between the UK and North America.

After several days of intense talks within the royal family, it was announced the couple will no longer be working royals and won’t use their HRH titles.

The Queen issued a statement in support of the Sussexes, thanking them for their hard work and that the whole family hopes ‘[the] agreement allows them to start building a more peaceful life.’

Following the decision to step down as senior royals, it seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s comemorative items for the royal wedding seem to have been removed from the Royal Collection Trust’s online shop, despite being available just a few days ago.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

However, it looks like it’s simply a case of bad timing. ‘Many of Royal Collection Trust’s china ranges are produced to celebrate a specific occasion and are sold for a limited time,’ said a statement from the Royal Collection Trust, Hello! reports.

‘The china range to celebrate the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sold out.’

However, eagle-eyed royal fans have noticed that, despite being sold out, commemorative china for Prince Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank still displays on the site.

Coincidence? You decide.

