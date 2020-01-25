Harry and Meghan’s wedding souvenirs have been removed from the royal website

Coincidence?

It’s been a busy month for the royal family, particularly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced they would be stepping down as senior royals.

The couple expressed their wish to ‘carve out a progressive new role’ within the royal family and become financially independent, splitting the time between the UK and North America.

After several days of intense talks within the royal family, it was announced the couple will no longer be working royals and won’t use their HRH titles.

The Queen issued a statement in support of the Sussexes, thanking them for their hard work and that the whole family hopes ‘[the] agreement allows them to start building a more peaceful life.’

Following the decision to step down as senior royals, it seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s comemorative items for the royal wedding seem to have been removed from the Royal Collection Trust’s online shop, despite being available just a few days ago.

However, it looks like it’s simply a case of bad timing. ‘Many of Royal Collection Trust’s china ranges are produced to celebrate a specific occasion and are sold for a limited time,’ said a statement from the Royal Collection Trust, Hello! reports.

‘The china range to celebrate the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has sold out.’

However, eagle-eyed royal fans have noticed that, despite being sold out, commemorative china for Prince Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank still displays on the site.

Coincidence? You decide.