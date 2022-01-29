Emma Roberts opens up about motherhood amid reports she has split from Garrett Hedlund

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Emma Roberts has recently hit the headlines, as it was reported she had split from her husband Garrett Hedlund.

While the 30-year-old has refrained from discussing the conversations surrounding her love life, she has opened up about motherhood, and how having her son Rhodes has changed her life for the best.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, the Scream Queens actor said: “I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have.

“My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I’m standing now at the age of 30.”

Emma’s main focus is her child, and her priority is to make sure he grows up to be the “utmost gentleman”.

Sharing her plans for her son’s future, Emma said: “I definitely think about how I can help him be the utmost gentleman.

“I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life.”

Emma has hinted she is excited for her little one’s future because society is ever changing, and she can’t wait to see him grow.

“What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man”, she added.

Most importantly Emma yearns to have a close relationship with her son, so he feels comfortable enough to have honest conversations with his mother.

Videos you may like:

She said: “I want him to feel that there’s nothing he couldn’t ask or tell me.”

Last week, rumours emerged the couple had split after three years together.

Emma – who is Julia Roberts’ niece – started dating Garrett in March 2019, and one year later they announced they were expecting their first child together.

Emma and Garrett have yet to confirm or deny reports their relationship has ended.