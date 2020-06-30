Here’s why this week is a particularly sad time for the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK still easing out of lockdown, morale is at a low.

Royal family members have been stepping up and taking it upon themselves to reassure the nation, with the Queen playing an extremely active role from Windsor Castle, where she is isolating with Prince Philip.

‘We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return,’ the Queen announced in a rare televised speech to reassure the nation earlier this year. ‘We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again; we will meet again.’

The Queen has reportedly been riding horses every day in her Windsor Castle home, but she like everyone has had to cope with some disappointing changes due to the outbreak.

She is unable to see her children and grand-children, her weekly church services have been cancelled and her meetings with the Prime Minister are having to be held virtually.

This week is particularly sad for the Queen as it would have seen a very special event that has now had to be cancelled.

The event in question? The ceremony of the Keys.

The annual celebration sees the 94-year-old monarch welcomed to Edinburgh, and given ‘the keys’ to the city by the Lord Provost in a special ceremony.

The ceremony of the Keys marks the start of Holyrood Week, seeing a series of celebrations, over the time that the Queen and Prince Philip usually spend at their Scottish residence.

Here’s hoping for a reschedule.